Glasgow online

Glasgow International has announced details of a new, digital programme in place of the 2020 festival, which has been postponed until 2021. The programme will be available on the homepage of the Glasgow International website (www.glasgowinternational.org) from 23 April-10 May, the dates when the original festival was due to take place.

Artists including Jenkin van Zyl, Yuko Mohri, Alberta Whittle and Liv Fontaine have made new work for the digital programme, which also showcases works by artists Georgina Starr, Urara Tsuchiya and Sarah Forrest. These artists, who were all part of the planned Glasgow International 2020, have been selected to create or contribute work for our digital programme to give audiences a taste of what the Festival aimed to bring them this year.

Additional programming includes an audio introduction to the festival from director Richard Parry.