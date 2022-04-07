Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair set to return

After a two year hiatus, the Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair (GCAF) makes a welcome return to the Marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum this May.

The Preview Evening takes place on Friday 27 May, 6-9pm. The fair will take place over the weekend of 28-29 May.

The GCAF is an opportunity for local and national artists and galleries to exhibit and sell contemporary affordable and original art at a centrally located venue. Visitors can expect to see a diverse range and variety of original paintings, prints, sculpture and photography.

The event features established, celebrity, and emerging artists. A number of the works on display have been commissioned exclusively for the fair. During the course of the weekend, members of the public will have the exciting and rare opportunity to meet a number of the artists who will be in attendance.

This is a great opportunity for first time buyers or seasoned collectors to discover new talent, meet the artists, and find out the techniques and stories behind the artwork, in a friendly, accessible and welcoming environment.

Expect an exciting range of contemporary original and affordable art. With something for all tastes, spaces and budgets and prices from £50 to over £20,000. See emerging artists, household names, local and national creatives with many exhibiting fresh new work especially for the GCAF.

Gerry Muldoon, event organiser said: ‘Following its two year pause due to the pandemic we are looking forward to an exciting reunion with the public.

‘With the feedback that we have received it is clear that people want to see and experience art in person, to see it up close and understand the colours and textures as they really are. Friendly and professional advice will be on hand from the geographically and creatively diverse range of exhibitors including art galleries and professional artists from across the country as well as a great range of home grown and emerging talent.

‘With a new layout that allows visitors to engage with over 1200 pieces of contemporary art the Marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery will prove as popular as it did prior to the pandemic.’

The Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair will be open at the Marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum:

Tickets available on the door. Adults £4, concessions and students £3, children free.

A preview evening is being held on Friday 27 May, from 6-9pm, tickets £9 (includes a glass of fizz on arrival). Tickets available in advance from https://www.gcaf.co.uk/gcaf-preview-evening/

For further information visit www.gcaf.co.uk