Glasgow comedy festival back in funny business

Some of the biggest names in Scottish and UK comedy are set to bring the smile back to Glasgow’s face.

The 19th Glasgow International Comedy Festival bursts back into life for three weeks between March 8 and March 27 and it promises to get straight back to (funny) business.

The festival will showcase the best of Scottish and UK talent across Glasgow’s venues, bars and comedy clubs.

The festival is a long-established highlight of the city’s cultural calendar with shows for all ages and tastes.

Among the household names on Scotland’s comedy circuit will be Fern Brady, Larry Dean, Jim Smith, Jack Docherty, Susie McCabe and Craig Hill. There will also be a host of rising Scottish stars including Liam Farrelly, Connor Burns and Gareth Waugh.

They’ll all be joined by top comedians from the UK and beyond such as Stewart Lee, John Shuttleworth, Count Arthur Strong, Lou Sanders, Nigel Ng, Amy Matthews and Nathan Caton.

Krista MacDonald, Festival Lead, said: ‘We are delighted to bring the Glasgow International Comedy Festival back in 2022 – supported by Glasgow Life – to help performers, places and punters to get back to live comedy in our city.

‘The comedy community has pulled together to make this possible alongside Glasgow’s venues and bars. We can’t thank them enough for their positivity and productivity in such a short timescale and amidst such uncertain times. Everyone could do with a laugh and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival will more than deliver.’

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: ‘Glasgow is famed for its sense of humour and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival has helped bolster that reputation.

‘Featuring a stellar line-up of Scottish and UK comedy talent, and back in-person for the first time since 2020, the hotly anticipated return of this festival is sure to have audiences in hysterics and give the city’s economy and cultural scene a welcome boost as the two continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

‘Everyone who has navigated through the challenges posed by Covid to restore the Glasgow International Comedy Festival – from its organisers and performers to venues and promoters – deserves enormous praise.’