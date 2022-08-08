FRINGE REVIEW: “Briefs: Bite Club”

Briefs Bite Club – Underbelly’s Circus Club on the Meadows – 8.45pm

BOLD, brash, and – by their own admission – served with “a sprinkle of drag and a truckload of camp”, this is unapologetically adult entertainment. The well-known Aussie troupe consists of five performers whose mix of burlesque and cabaret will be familiar to any veteran Fringe-goers who have had the good fortune to see Le Clique down the years. The MC is a 6ft 5in Aussie drag artist whose parents think he is in Europe playing rugby, and he’s ably assisted by Captain Kid (who is introduced as “burlesque royalty”), and there’s also a comedic mix of dance, circus craft, and some stunning acrobatics.

However, the real star of this show is an outrageously-talented young Aussie singer called Sahara Beck. Her soaring vocals of songs written by her to accompany the show, elevate the evening from half-decent to indecently good. Like a young Camille O’Sullivan, she captivates the audience, so much so that it’s sometimes difficult to focus on the Briefs themselves.

FOUR STARS



