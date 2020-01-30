Fringe by the Sea ready to return this summer

The first tickets for the 13th Fringe By The Sea, to be held in North Berwick from 7-16 August, are now on sale.

These six music acts reflect the diversity of the programme which has made this festival so popular with both residents and visitors to the East Lothian town.

Headlining the opening night will be a DJ set with Basement Jaxx, the chart topping electronic dance music duo consisting of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe.

During the 10 days of Fringe By The Sea there will also be appearances from American singer/songwriter Candi Staton (Young Hearts Run Free on Friday 14 August), Fun Lovin’ Criminals front man Huey Morgan (Saturday 15 August), hip-hop ‘noisemakers’ Dat Brass, Stornoway’s folk rockers Peat & Diesel (whose second album Light My Byre was released on 24 January and will be appearing on 14 August) and returning to North Berwick following sell-out concerts in previous years are The Blues Band (Wednesday 12 August).

The hub of the festival will be in the harbour area of the town, with two beautiful Spiegeltents, and further events will take place throughout the town. The North Berwick Fry will also host a number of music events, for those who like a little bit extra with their fish suppers.

There will be around 160 events at this year’s festival comprising something for everyone across music, comedy and author talks as well as the Kids Zone, arts & crafts, music workshops, open mic sessions, wellbeing and yoga, guided walks, wild swimming, art exhibitions, street performers and delicious local food stalls.

Fringe By The Sea aims to showcase high profile acts as well as the best local and emerging talent, and will once again be working closely with partners in the community including the Scottish Seabird Centre and NB Movies.

Mactaggart & Mickel – the award-winning family-owned housebuilding company who have been hand-crafting homes in Scotland and Oxfordshire since 1925 – have been secured as a new master sponsor.

Joanne Casey, director, Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘As a housebuilder with an active presence in East Lothian, we’re thrilled to be able support an event that encourages people to visit and enjoy this beautiful part of the world. Fringe by the Sea really goes the extra mile to ensure there is something for people of all ages and interest and we can’t wait until August to see all the hard work come to life.’

Returning sponsors are Curious Brewing (Master), category sponsors Simpson and Marwick, The Lighthouse and affiliates McInroy & Wood, Shaw with The List as a media partner.

Jackie Shuttleworth, general manager of Fringe By The Sea says ‘We’re really pleased to have secured these artists to kick start the festival programme. Over the next few months we will be adding dozens more acts to the line up for Fringe By The Sea, which is now a firm fixture in the Scottish festival scene.

‘As a not for profit organisation, we rely on the generous support of our funders and sponsors to help make the festival happen. We say a big thank you to those who’ve committed their support once again, and we are thrilled to welcome on board Mactaggart & Mickel as Master Sponsor. Their support will help us deliver an extra special festival experience for our 25,000 visitors.’

For news and programme updates, visit www.fringebythesea.com