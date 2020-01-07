Former station house plans take a step forward

Work is set to get underway to bring a former railway station house back into community use.

Hawick builders James Swinton and Co have been appointed to deliver the ambitious vision for the historic Stow Rail Station House, which will include a bar/bistro with community facilities and a new social enterprise cycling business.

Work will begin this month, with August 2020 the target opening date for the new facility.

Central to the development is the provision of a community and visitor hub for road cycling and walking heritage trails, plus the establishment within the building of a multi-purpose room for community, business and private use.

It will also help revitalise the village economy through collaboration with other community businesses to contribute to an improvement of visitor facilities.

The project has been taken forward by the Stow Community Development Trust, with support from Scottish Borders Council, and a number of funders.

These include Borders Railway Blueprint Fund, the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund – delivered in partnership between Scottish Government and COSLA/Local Authorities – as well as The Railway Heritage Trust, ScotRail Station Community Regeneration Fund (SCRF), BCCF Environmental (Landfill Trust), SSE Toddleburn (Stow) Community Fund and EDF Longpark Community Fund/Foundation Scotland.

Helen Corcoran from Stow Community Development Trust, said: ‘This is great news for the project that has been supported by so many in the community and by our partners. The excitement will build between now and the end of August when the new facility will open its doors to customers.

‘The Station House was built in 1839 and has been empty since 2013 but thanks to the work of many local people in the village over a number of years, our new facilities will create a warm inviting location to enjoy food, drink and great company in the newly refurbished building.

‘The addition of a social enterprise cycling business will provide local access to cycle repair services and re-conditioned bikes, helping to put Stow firmly on the cycling map.’

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Business and Economic Development, said: ‘I am delighted to hear that work is set to get underway on the Stow Station House project.

‘The hard work of local people to take this project forward is notable, with significant support from a number of organisations who recognise the benefits such a facility will provide local people and visitors.

‘The Stow Station House’s connection to the Borders Railway is obvious, and its re-development will aim to capitalise on the many people who are now visiting and exploring the area, particularly for cycling and walking, thanks to the rail line.’

More information on Stow Community Development Trust is available at its website www.stowhub.co.uk