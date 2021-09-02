Find out about Perthshire Open Studios in our podcast

This week’s Scottish Field podcast is now available, with Glenys Andrews, president of Perthshire Open Studios, as our guest.

Podcast host Kenny Smith reminds you that you’ve got one week left to buy our September edition, still available for £4.75, celebrating the south of Scotland, including the man who ‘invented’ Scotland, Sir Walter Scott.

Our guest Glenys tells us how that Perthshire Open Studios have some 200 artists and makers taking part in this year’s nine-day event.

They include everyone from painters and photographers through to jewellers, furniture makers, ceramicists and many more.

Visitors will be able to meet them and see their work in 140 different locations across every part of Perthshire and Kinross-shire and the brand new POS website has eight suggested routes to follow in order to get the very best from the event.

Taking place from 4-12 September, everything has been organised with COVID safety in mind.

You can find out more about Perthshire Open Studios’ event at www.perthshireopenstudios.com.

To listen to this week’s podcast, visit HERE and remember to add us to your favourite podcasts from your podcast provider.