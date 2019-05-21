Who do you think you are, for everyday Scots

Scots families are going on a discover for the next few weeks, as they uncover their family story with an exciting modern twist.

The Generation Frame is a new BBC Scotland programme which sees two families go on a personal journey, and, with the help of genealogists and experts, each family discovers how their story fits into the wider history of Scotland and, in turn, how they each became who they are today.

Father and daughter Brian and Holly Mulreahy from Glasgow want to delve deeper into the working-class roots of their east coast family. With Holly’s wedding day looming, both are keen to discover their family heritage before Holly becomes part of a new family and embraces a new family name.

Travelling east from Glasgow to Dundee they discover a history rooted in the jute mills of the city and the harsh reality of the lives of their ancestors. With help from genealogist Elizabeth Cunningham, they learn about influential members of the family as well as unexpected links to the Highland clearances.

Born and raised in the east end of Glasgow, Audrey McNeish is proud of her Glasgow roots and the strong women who came before her.

Having grown up in a relatively small family, with help from genealogist Lorna Kinnaird, Audrey is surprised to discover how large her extended family really is and that they came from far and wide.

Exploring the social history of post-war Glasgow and the impact WW2 had on her family, Audrey embarks on a very personal and moving journey into the tough lives of those who came before her and how the HMT Lancastria disaster changed the path of her family forever.

As each family investigates their own history, they delve into Scotland’s rich public archive collections and meet genealogists and experts who offer enlightening context to the family stories that have passed through the generations.

At the end of the programme each family is presented with a unique family treasure – their own Generation Frame.

The first episode of The Generation Frame aired on Monday 20 May but can be seen HERE.

The next episode will be shown on Monday, 27 May, on BBC Scotland, from 8-9pm.