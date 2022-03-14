TV show teaching how to speak Gaelic returns

Ever wanted to speak Gaelic, but didn’t know where to start?

BBC ALBA is returning with a second series of Speak Gaelic, which starts tonight, Monday 14 March, from 7.30-8pm.

Joy Dunlop guides viewers through the next steps to inspire us to speak Gaelic.

Throughout the series, she’ll introduce words and phrases on a variety of everyday topics. A Gaelic learner herself, Joy will support viewers through pronunciation and vocabulary on topics such as friends, home, work, communication and people’s skills.

Speak Gaelic meets diligent learners who have embraced speaking Gaelic, from new learners to lapsed native speakers and the on-off learners who have improved their language skills over the decades. And, the intrepid Calum Maclean takes us on adventures to hidden treasures around Scotland.

Supporting materials can be found online: www.speakgaelic.scot and in the SpeakGaelic podcasts on BBC Sounds.