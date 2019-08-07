TV show goes behind the scenes at Scots hospital

A new BBC documentary series is going behind-the-scenes at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital which, each year, gives life-changing treatments to thousands of boys and girls across the North of Scotland.

Narrated by David Tennant, The Children’s Hospital observes the dedicated work of the hospital team, exploring the lives of patients and staff at one of Scotland’s busiest, and most advanced, children’s hospitals.

Almost 600 staff work at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital across many areas of medicine. One of those is Ophthalmology which deals with diseases of the eye.

Ophthalmologist Mr Scott operates on three-year-old Oscar who has bilateral cataracts – a rare condition estimated to affect just four in every 10,000 children in the UK.

The hospital bring in a team of specialists to work with children in easing their anxiety. Play Specialist Maureen has been at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for 19 years.

Maureen said: ‘Every day is different, it’s rewarding, it’s challenging. If in a day I’ve made a difference to one child then that’s great, I’m going home happy.

Maureen helps four-year-old Jack conquer one of his biggest fears – needles.

When Jack was born he was diagnosed with a liver disease and, at just three weeks old, he received a life-saving liver transplant. Jack has regular blood tests to check his liver is working but, recently, he has developed a phobia of needles. Maureen comes up with a fun way to make needles less scary.

Also this week, The Children’s Hospital meets six-year-old Kayla who has Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), teenager Paul who has cerebral palsy and 10-year-old Macy whose Glut1 Deficiency Syndrome means she needs specialist advice from dietician Tracey – and a chocolate cake making masterclass.

The Children’s Hospital will be shown from Wednesday, 14 August, on BBC Scotland from 8-8.30pm.