Thrilling adventures on the Orkney islands

Thrilling and close-up looks at the thriving outdoor activities scene in Scotland come to our TV screens tonight.

Specialist presenters Duncan McCallum, Patrick Winterton and Lauren McCallum are joined by sports presenter Amy Irons, in this new series of the long-running show.

The four episodes are airing weekly in the same slot.

In this second episode, Amy follows the lead of expert Duncan to climb a vertical sea cliff on the southern tip of Orkney mainland. An expected change in the weather means a cautious start but they’re rewarded with a breathtaking sight as they make their way up.

Lauren travels to the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall to see how climbing has caught the imagination of young islanders and viewers will again be sharing films of their adventurous exploits in Scotland’s great outdoors.

There’s also an insiders’ guide to some of the top activities on the Orkney islands and favourite places to visit. The series is produced by Adventure Show Productions for BBC Scotland.

The Adventure Show airs each Thursday, on BBC Scotland, from 8–8.30pm.