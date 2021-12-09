Three more in the running for Scotland’s Best Dog

The search for Scotland’s Best Dog continues on BBC Scotland tonight (Thursday).

This week’s hopeful hounds are a French Bulldog, black Labrador and a Collie who go walkies to the Scotland’s Best Dog arena in Perthshire.

All three pooches will be put through their paces as they compete to be crowned Scotland’s Best Dog. Like all dogs featured in this series, today’s trio are everyday family pets with no professional training. It’s up to the judges – dog lover Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran Alan Grant – to decide who will be top dog this week and make it to the grand final.

First up, there’s Buddy the French Bulldog from the Black Isle. The 9-year-old dog belongs to Sarah who, along with husband George, first welcomed him to the family when they lived in Nigeria.

Life hasn’t always been plain sailing for Buddy who lost an eye after developing an ulcer but he doesn’t let that slow him down.

Next up, it’s Harper the black Labrador from Rosyth in Fife. The beloved pet of Scott and partner Leyla, this one-year-old pooch has made quite an impression on her family and they can’t imagine life without Harper now.

Finally, hailing from the Isle of Mull, comes clever collie, Skye. She may be a family pet but to owners Andrea and husband Harry, Skye is so much more – she’s a winning addition to their B&B business with guests raving about Skye.

Scotland’s Best Dog is narrated by Allan Stewart and will be shown on BBC Scotland from 8-8.30pm.