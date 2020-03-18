Shetland shoots put on hold due to coronavirus

Filming for the new series of hit BBC crime drama Shetland has been put on hold.

Shooting on the sixth run of the series was to begin at the end of this month, but the growing coronavirus pandemic has caused it to be temporarily cancelled.

Two more series of the murder-mystery drama were announced by the BBC in December. Since 2013, viewers across the world have been hooked on the series, originally based on Ann Cleeves’ novels.

Despite being set on Shetland, a lot of the series is filmed on the mainland, especially in Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez, tweeted: ‘For the good of all concerned filming on Shetland VI has been postponed. I hope it won’t be too long before we can get going. Stay safe and look out for one another.’

The BBC has suspended filming on dramas including EastEnders, Casualty, Doctors, Holby City and Scottish soap River City.

A spokesman said: ‘In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

‘We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.’