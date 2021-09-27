Shetland returns to our screens this autumn

Acclaimed and award-winning BBC One drama series, Shetland is returning for a new thrilling six-part tale this autumn.

Douglas Henshall reprising his role as DI Jimmy Perez alongside series favourites Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

The forthcoming new series centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people. As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn.

Written by David Kane and Paul Logue, the sixth series also sees Fiona Bell (The Nest, Dead Still) return to the Shetland series as murderer Donna Killick whose compassionate release aggrieves many of the locals not least Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister (played by Neve McIntosh, Tin Star, Lucky Man). New series regulars include Anneika Rose (Line of Duty, Deadwater Fell) as Procurator Fiscal, Maggie Kean and Angus Miller (Guilt, Doctors) as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie.

Also joining the cast for series six are Stephen McCole (Vigil, The Outlaw King), Jim Sturgeon (Vigil, Small Axe), Alec Newman (Showtrial, The Last Kingdom), Cora Bissett (Rebus, God Help The Girl), Lois Chimimba (Vigil, Trust Me), Conor McCarry (Outlander, Rillington Place), Lewis Gribben (Silent Witness, Deadwater Fell), Andy Clark (Annika, River City), Benny Young (Wild Rose, Outlaw King) and Shona McHugh (Annika, The Loch).

Douglas Henshall is thrilled to be back as DI Jimmy Perez: ‘After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again. Davy Kane has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth. Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it.’