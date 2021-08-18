Searching for Scotland’s most kind people

Do you know someone who deserves the nation’s thanks?

A person or group that has gone above and beyond to help others within their local community during 2021? If so, we want to hear from you as Jackie Bird returns with Scotland’s People 2021.

Following on from its first outing last Christmas, BBC Scotland has commissioned a second programme which sees Jackie hit the road to meet the people and communities across Scotland who have pulled together to help others in need.

Last year she enlisted Ant and Dec, Billy Connolly, Joe Wicks, Mrs Brown, Jane McDonald and Andy Murray to celebrate the grassroots response of ordinary people in extraordinary times and this year the 1×60 factual entertainment programme will do the same with the help of some other famous faces.

Jackie, who was touched by the stories and experiences of those she met in last year’s programme said: ‘It was a truly humbling experience meeting these unsung heroes last year – there were tears and laughter, as we shone a light on everything they had done for their local communities.

‘We want to do the same again this year – so we want to hear from those who want to say thank you for the all care and kindness they’ve received from those special people in their lives. It’s as simple as that, so get nominating!’

For terms and conditions and to nominate your special person/community group visit www.bbc.co.uk/scotlandspeople. Nominations are open now until October 31.