Scottish vets starring on our TV screens

The life of Scottish vets comes to the small screen tonight.

This series takes viewers on a journey across Scotland following vets as they tend to animals from small to large to very wild. Stories of joy and stories of sadness as viewers meet all creatures great and small.

Once a week a vet from Uist takes the ferry to the Isle of Barra. This week, David Buckland makes the journey and he has an assortment of patients waiting for him, including cats, dogs, cattle and a lamb.

In Forfar, Fiona Crowden is treating dogs: a spaniel who may have something stuck in his nose and a westie with irritated ears.

And at Blair Drummond Safari Park, vet Ali Smith, with the help of a team of keepers, are anaesthetising Hope the tiger. They want to insert an implant in her to prevent her having cubs, but with a cat that weighs 100kg this is not an easy task, and it is fraught with danger.

Vets: Gach Creutair Beo will be shown on Tuesday, 22 March, on BBC ALBA, from 8.30-9pm. Vets: Gach Creutair Beo is produced by Midas Media for BBC ALBA.