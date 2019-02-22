Scottish filming locations Brits most want to visit

The Isle of Skye, made famous by the 1973 film The Wicker Man, is the number one Scottish film location people want to visit this year.

Location of Oscar nominated film Mary Queen of Scots, Glencoe, is featured on the top five survey which also revealed that films provide inspiration for a quarter of the British population’s travel planning.

Premier Inn have revealed that film is one of the leading forms of inspiration for the British public when it comes to where we’re going to travel next.

A quarter of us (26%) citied movies as the most inspiring form of entertainment, above the likes of TV, books, music and magazines.

With this in mind, and the fact that we’re lucky to have a number of filming locations that date back to classics all the way to new releases right on our doorstep, the hotel chain has also discovered the most popular filming locations in Scotland, revealing those that we’ve been inspired to visit the most.

1. Isle of Skye, Scotland: The Wicker Man, 1973

The dramatic scenery of the Isle of Skye in Scotland is made for film, with its craggy rocks leading out to backdrop of rolling green hills and the coastline. The location scout for 1973’s The Wicker Man certainly thought so, and whether it’s the film or word of mouth, the Isle of Skye is one of the places most of us have on our bucket lists.

2. Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh: One Day, 2011

The city of Edinburgh plays a central role in the Anne Hathaway fronted rom-com, however Arthur’s Seat, just like the landmark in real life, is one of the movie’s most memorable. Overlooking the city itself, Arthur’s Seat is a real must if you visit Edinburgh, and is well worth retracing the footsteps of Dexter and Emma from the film.

3. Edinburgh, Scotland, Various Locations: Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

When it comes to big budget Hollywood blockbusters and where they’re set, you’re likely to find the usual suspects such as New York, Los Angeles, London and a smattering of far flung exotic locations. However, the box-office hit Avengers: Infinity War too us to humble Edinburgh, the home of characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – a sure fire way to further promote tourism to this great city.

4. Glencoe, the Scottish Highlands: Featured in Braveheart, 1995, Skyfall, 2012 and Mary, Queen of Scots, 2018

What do Braveheart, Skyfall and Mary Queen of Scots all have in common? Your answer is Glencoe, the breath-taking area of the Scottish Highlands that is featured in all three films. Just a quick scroll through some photos of it and it isn’t hard to see why, providing a stunning backdrop for any film and where visitors are concerned, unrivalled scenery for a hike.

5. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Inverness-shire: Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets, 2002 and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

With the huge popularity of the Harry Potter films, it’s no surprise that the backdrop of the iconic Hogwarts Express scene makes it into the top of filming locations that people want to visit this year. The impressive arches can be visited easily from a convenient view point.

