Scottish caravan park’s life continues on screen

Life at one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks continues on our TV screens this week.

On Fife’s coast, three generations of the Wallace family built and now run one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, mucking in whatever the job.

The staff who help are like extended family – from the bars and restaurant manager to the maintenance team.

And then there are the hundreds of caravan owners who have made the bay their second home, enjoying the views from Kinghorn across the Firth of Forth.

In this episode the holiday park plays host to a special day as wedding supervisor Amanda makes sure that everything is perfect for the couple’s big day and their 100 guests. Emotions run high as Mel and Martin from Cowdenbeath prepare to tie the knot before friends and family at the park’s hotel.

One of the most popular caravan owners around the park is former cabbie Ken. He retired after 43 years as an Edinburgh taxi driver – but can’t put the brakes on the world of work. He keeps busy juggling several jobs on the park, including picking up the litter and replenishing the stock in the shop while manager Steven seems intent on depleting it.

Narrated by Edith Bowman