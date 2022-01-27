Scottish adventure time comes to an end

The latest series of The Adventure Show, which brings viewers thrilling and close-up looks at the thriving outdoor activities scene in Scotland, comes to an end tonight.

In this final episode of the current series, presenter and journalist Amy Irons spends a night under canvas on her bikepacking trip and discovers just how unpredictable the Scottish weather can be.

A perfect starlit evening turns into a stormy morning and provides an exciting finale to her trip with expert, Markus Stitz.

In Tweedbank, Patrick Winterton drops in on a local initiative that’s giving new life to old bikes and Duncan McCallum joins some of the top riders for the final races of the 2021 Enduro World Series.

But there’s more to the Borders than biking. Lauren MacCallum meets members of a local orienteering club to experience the thrill of night time navigation and, travelling to the coast, we discover how Libby Penman made the transition from extreme sports to environmental film maker.

The Adventure Show will be shown tonight, Thursday, January 27, on BBC Scotland, from 8–8.30pm.