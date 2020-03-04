Scots cooking show heading to Biggar

Presenter Clare Grogan heads to Biggar in Lanarkshire this week where resident chef Gary Maclean and contender cook Jamie Scott have the pick of ingredients from local shop Brownlie’s.

The chefs’ main courses go down a storm with local judges but it’s too close to call a winner so presenter Clare has to step up with the deciding vote to pick between Gary’s risotto and Jamie’s chicken Kiev.

There are some interesting mystery ingredients for the chefs to work with this week as well – roasted buckwheat or pomegranate molasses, anyone?

Corner Shop Cook-Off episode four will be shown on Wednesday 11 March on BBC Scotland, from 8-9pm.