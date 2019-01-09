Scotland’s fishing capital in new TV documentary

Peterhead is to feature in a new six-part television series highlighing the UK’s biggest fishing port.

James Cosmo will narrate Fish Town, and the extraordinary people working on land and at sea to put the fish on our plates.

In the first episode of Fish Town, to be shown on Monday, 14 January. the fishing boat Reliance, skippered by John Clarke, heads to a fishing ground off the Shetland Isles in search of whitefish and prawns.

Joining John on board is his son, David, who hopes one day to take over as skipper. But before he does, John needs to decide if he thinks his son’s yet up to the job.

David – the youngest person on the boat – is responsible for keeping watch, cooking and looking after the crew on one of the most dangerous parts of the boat, the trawl deck. When a big haul comes aboard, he also has his work cut out cleaning and packing the fish.

Another Peterhead boat, the Ocean Endeavour, is heading out to one of the UK’s most remote fishing grounds, Rockall, in search of haddock. Skipper John Buchan is trying out a rookie fisherman, 18 year old Nathan Foreman.

This is Nathan’s first trip on a deep sea trawler and John hopes to train him up as a fully-fledged deckhand. But Nathan’s first trip is going to be uncomfortable – Storm Hector is blowing in, bringing with it gale force winds.

Back on shore, 24 year old fish buyer Jason Jack is at Peterhead fish market competing with ten other buyers for the morning’s finest fish. Jason regularly spends up to £50,000 in the market before most of us have even eaten our breakfast.

Fish Town will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland, from 7.30-8.00pm.