Our wildlife writer heads for the TV screen

Scottish Field’s wildlife writer Cal Flynn takes to the small screen this week on the Big Scottish Book Club.

Host Damian Barr goes travelling this week with his guests at Troon Concert Hall.

One of the guests is our very own Cal, who writes our wildlife features each month, as she introduces us to some of the spookiest places on the planet in Islands of Abandonment.

Cal said: ‘It was so much fun to film The Big Scottish Book Club. I haven’t done much television before but Damien is so charming that he really puts me at ease, and the Troon crowd were so fantastically warm and welcoming.

‘I had an absolute blast, and was so grateful to be asked to appear.’

Of the other guests, Monisha Rajesh takes us Around the World in 80 Trains, while in his latest novel Kitchenly 434, Alan Warner confines us to a countryside estate in Sussex, home to rock god Marko Morell.

There’s also poetry from Michael Pederson and the Troon Book Group give their thoughts on one of this week’s reads.

The Big Scottish Book Club will be shown on Sunday, December 12, on BBC Scotland, from 10-110pm.