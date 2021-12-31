New Year TV line-up confirmed to see in the bells

Edith Bowman is bringing in The Bells on Hogmanay 2021 with a line-up of Scottish stars from across TV, music and sport.

BBC Scotland had already announced its Hogmanay 2021 show would feature Emeli Sandé and Texas but now it is revealed it will also have Doon Mackichan showing another side to her famous Cathy character from top-rated comedy Two Doors Down, Emun Elliot from drama smash Guilt and Louise McCarthy from Scottish breakthrough hit comedy The Scotts and Scot Squad.

And there will also be appearances from Scotland’s national football heroes John McGinn and Billy Gilmour.

Other treats will include Talisk with Claire Hastings with an amazing rendition of Auld Lang Syne, The Lone Piper and The Midnight Gun from Edinburgh Castle, as well as fireworks from Stirling’s Wallace Monument accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performing classics from Hue & Cry, Calvin Harris, Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol.

Edith says: ‘I am so excited about our Hogmanay show, it’s a dream to be hosting a celebration that has been such a big part of my life. We are going to celebrating some of the amazing achievements of famous Scots, from drama to comedy, music to sport and everything in between…

‘A proper celebration and coming together saying goodbye to a year that has not been the easiest, and looking ahead to what we all hope is a better year. A wonderful collection of music from Texas, Emeli Sandé and Talisk; with Claire Hastings joining them for Auld Lang Syne and chat with Emun, Doon and Louise along with footballing heroes Billy Gilmour and John McGinn.

‘What a party it’s gonna be.’

Viewers can get a little preview of what’s to come on Friday December 31 at 10.20pm on BBC One Scotland with the main Hogmanay 2021 show kicking off at 11.30pm simulcast on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel.