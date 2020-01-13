New Scots comedy looks at seeking a better self

A new Scots comedy is coming to our screens this week.

In the second of three new comedies from BBC Scotland, Group is about our addiction to seeking a better version of ourselves, and the need to tell the world about it.

A group of addicts come together for a weekly session. This is not AA, but an expensive post rehab therapy treatment, founded in America by the charismatic Adam Derekson. The AD Group method promises sobriety and personal growth but our addicts may not be the best candidates for personal transformation.

Amidst their posturing, lies, and secret affairs, each member gets their turn to be insufferable. Take away the alcohol, the coke, the pills and the gambling, and what they really need is each other.

At this session Rob has some big news to tell the group. Steph is the group’s convener, and doesn’t want the meeting to turn into ‘a Rob evening, again!’ But there’s something else eating away at her. Nell veers between worrying about her kids home alone, waiting for their father to arrive, and telling everyone about the cosmetic surgery she has planned with all the money she’s saved from not drinking for a whole year.

And there’s the new guy, Tony. What’s his problem and is his story for real? Rob doesn’t think so. Carly confesses to him during coffee break that she feels better when she hears everyone else’s desperate stories. But Tony still won’t tell her why he has come to group. Who is Tony? What is Rob’s big news and why is Steph so on edge?

Group is one of a trio of new comedies from BBC Scotland showcasing new and established comic talent, working in partnership with Screen Scotland to develop and deliver new comedy for Scottish audiences. It is written by Annie Griffin and Denise Mina.

Steph is played by Sally Reid, Rob by Grant O’Rourke, Nell by Lucianne McEvoy, Tony by Bhav Joshi Carly by Lois Chimimba and Billy by Jonathan Watson. Group also stars Derek Riddell as Adam Derekson.

Group will be shown on Monday 13 January, from 10.35-11.05pm on BBC One Scotland, and on Friday 17 January from 10.30-11.00pm on the BBC Scotland channel.