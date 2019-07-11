BBC Scotland’s powerful police documentary series to return for a second series.

After captivating viewers, Murder Case will be back for another run, continuing its unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team (MITs).

Murder Case debuted on the new BBC Scotland channel in June with a strong TV performance and has since become a BBC iPlayer success story, securing over 700,000 download requests for the first two episodes.

Made by Firecrest Films, Murder Case goes behind the scenes with the MITs on the most complex murder and large-scale criminal investigations in Scotland and shines a light on the vital work of the MITs and their dogmatic pursuit of justice.

The first two episodes, which aired in early June, looked at the disappearance, and subsequent murder investigation, of 47-year-old Julie Reilly who went missing from her Govan flat in March 2018. To date, these episodes have had over 700,000 downloads on BBC iPlayer.

A third episode, entitled Motive Unknown, aired on Tuesday 9 July. Murder Case followed the investigation into the violent murder of 46-year-old Stephen Wallace, whose body was found in a Paisley tower block flat in March 2018.

As this episode of Murder Case highlighted, Stephen’s injuries were so significant that he could not be visually identified. The MITS, working with SPA Forensic Services, had to forensically comb the crime scene for clues which would lead them to Stephen’s killer – his neighbour, Adrian ‘John’ Atkinson.

All three Murder Case episodes will air on BBC One Scotland from Wednesday 17 July at 9pm.

BBC Scotland commissioning executive David Harron said: ‘Murder Case is a powerful documentary series that we knew would resonate with audiences given the unique access the production team secured and the insight it was able to give to the work of this incredible team. The audience response has been rewarding and we are delighted to be able to recommission it for a second series.’

Iain Scollay, creative director, Firecrest Films adds: ‘It has taken years of negotiation and relationship-building with every element of the Scottish justice system to make this series and to show the extraordinary lengths that Police and prosecutors will go in cases like this to deliver justice. And it wouldn’t be possible without the support and understanding of all the families involved.’