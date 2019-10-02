Lost in a landscape from Loch Hope to Sandwood Bay

Viewers will get lost in the landscape in the sixth episode of Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs.

The last programme of the series sees Paul Murton travelling hopefully from the shores of Loch Hope to the glorious and lonely expanse of Sandwood Bay on the far north west of Scotland.

Along the way he encounters a Pictish king and an ancient Broch, discovers wartime secrets in Loch Eriboll and a hidden monument to a naval disaster.

The single-track road around Loch Eriboll still uses passing places to allow overtaking. It was on this very same road in the 1960s that John Lennon of the Beatles crashed his car.

Reaching the north coast of Scotland, Paul plunges underground at Smoo Cave where he crosses a subterranean loch before encountering with the Devil himself. From the tidal sands of the Kyle of Durness,

Paul heads to Kinlochbervie where he learns the art of drystone dyking from a master craftsman, before trekking over the moors to the surf of distant Sandwood Bay.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs concludes on Monday, 7 October at 7.30pm on BBC One Scotland.