Lorraine Kelly gets ready for The Cash Machine

Popular TV host Lorraine Kelly is to front a new Scottish quiz show.

STV has commissioned a brand new, high pressure quiz The Cash Machine.

From the makers of Catchphrase, The Cash Machine is an electrifying, peak time game show. With thousands of pounds available, contestants play to answer a series of creative and challenging questions and access the PIN number to the world’s most generous ATM.

Lorraine, originally from East Kilbride, will host The Cash Machine, which will debut on STV later in the year. Production on the new series is already underway.

As part of STV’s growth strategy, the broadcaster confirmed it would maximize its producer-broadcaster status and invest in new original content as part of a commitment to be Scotland’s home of news and entertainment.

The format for The Cash Machine was developed by STV Productions Entertainment team, and the new series will be piloted initially in Scotland with scope for the format to be distributed in UK and international markets.

Executive producer Gary Chippington, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be bringing this new format to STV’s peak time audience. STV Productions has a proven track record in delivering great entertainment and this exciting new format will keep both our contestants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘The format of The Cash Machine is addictive and built around a universally recognised centrepiece, the ATM, so it’s a show we hope resonates with viewers not just in Scotland but potentially worldwide.

‘We are also thrilled to be working with Lorraine whose vivacious personality will help ease the tension on this high stakes game as our contestants try to defeat The Cash Machine.’

STV’s director of programme strategy & marketing, Stephen added: ‘The Cash Machine appealed to us because of its innovative question style and fast paced game play. Presenter Lorraine Kelly is hugely popular and we hope viewers will be hooked as they play along with contestants.

‘STV is the ideal place to showcase new formats and this brand new format quiz show is set to be a fantastic addition to our schedule.’