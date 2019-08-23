Living after a life-changing injury in the army

A Scots soldier who suffered life-changing injuries after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device in Afghanistan is sharing his life story.

Stevie Richardson from East Lothian had always wanted to be in the army. But at 22, he was seriously injured – and which ended his career as a soldier and his sense of purpose.

His story will be told in IED: Improve Every Day, to be shown on Tuesday 27 August on BBC Scotland, from 10–11pm.

After having his legs amputated and several years of arduous recovery later, Stevie is struggling with his new identity as a ‘disabled’ man.

Kenny Simm, a former Royal Marines Commando and competitive strongman, also served in Afghanistan.

Now out of the armed forces, he feels unable to fully adjust to life as a civilian without the solidarity of his fellow soldiers.

Kenny introduces Stevie to the competitive world of strongmen, leading them on an emotionally challenging journey to a competition run by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Ohio.

The competition is just the beginning and to prepare for it will push their friendship to the limit.

This powerful documentary explores both the physical and mental challenges faced by two men trying to adjust to life after the military.

IED: Improve Every Day is part of BBC Scotland’s Modern Lives series. Improve Every Day was produced and directed by Ruaridh Mcintosh Turner of TurnerGang Productions.