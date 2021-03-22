Line of Duty’s Martin Compston talks whisky and accents

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been talking about the sixth season of the hit BBC show – and been given an insight into the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street store.

And he took a highball lesson from Johnnie Walker Brand Ambassador, Ali Reynolds.

Martin sampled a little taste of what’s in store at Johnnie Walker Princes Street ahead of its planned opening in summer 2021.

Throughout Martin’s highball session hosted on the whisky attraction’s Instagram page, he talked about what viewers can expect as part of the sixth series of Line of Duty where he’s joined by another famous Scot, who joins a long list of stellar guest stars.

He said: ‘A huge part of the show’s success has been these amazing guest stars, like Lenny James, Danny Mays, Keely Hawes and Thandi Newton. This year, personally, is the most excited I’ve been because Kelly Macdonald is a Scottish icon.

‘She’s been in Trainspotting, Boardwalk Empire is one of my favourite shows of all time and she had her own Disney Pixar film in Brave. She’s pretty much done it all.

‘It was a joy having her and I’ve actually just watched the first episode and she does an amazing job.’

The show has established Compston – through his Cockney character Steve Arnott – as one of the best-known actors in the country and he added: ‘It just seems to get bigger and bigger every year. It’s become a juggernaut and that’s a bit terrifying because you don’t want to let the fans down.’

Martin revealed that he will be returning home to Scotland and Edinburgh this year for his next job, which could coincide with the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

Martin saw the images that were released last month, showing views of Edinburgh Castle from the visitor experience’s rooftop bar and said: ‘I can’t wait. I am going to be filming in Edinburgh for four months over the summer. We’ve got a cast assembling from across the world and I am thinking about sitting in that rooftop bar, looking at the castle with a cocktail.

‘There aren’t many places you’ll be able to sit with a cocktail, looking at a castle perched on top of a volcano.’

The new Johnnie Walker Princes Street will open in summer 2021. Visit johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com for more information.

Line of Duty continues on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm.