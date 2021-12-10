Life behind the scenes at Glasgow Central Station

The latest series showing the behind the scenes events at Glasgow Central Station comes to a close this weekend.

In the final episode of the latest series of Inside Central Station, festivals are back after a year out and the TRNSMT music festival crowds hit the concourse. One young staff member with a new customer service supervisory role is thrown in at the deep end.

Meanwhile, deep beneath the station concourse, Central Station tour guide, Jackie, and the maintenance team investigate a watery mystery in the station’s basements.

Author Judith Vallely tells the story of how, in 1914, suffragettes descended on Central Station. They were trying to stop leader, Emmeline Pankhurst, being sent back to London – and jail – following what became known as The Battle of Glasgow.

At the depot, pioneering female ‘shunt driver’ Susan, must fix a problem against the clock and British Transport Police officers respond to a worrying report of trespass on the tracks.

And there’s a surprise in store for Network Rail station manager, Drew, aka Mr Glasgow Central, as his friends and colleagues mark 40 years’ worth of service with the railway.

Inside Central Station will conclude on Sunday, December 12, on BBC Scotland, from 9-10pm.