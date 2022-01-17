Life after lockdown in Scots caravan documentary

Life at a Scottish caravan park returns to our screens, as we see how the Pettycur Bay Holiday Park copes after COVID restrictions.

On Fife’s coast, three generations of the Wallace family built and now run one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks, mucking in whatever the job.

The staff who help them are like extended family – from the bars and restaurant manager to the maintenance team.

And then there are the hundreds of caravan owners who have made the bay their second home, enjoying the views from Kinghorn across the Firth of Forth. Whether the residents and visitors are there for the sunny beaches, seaside fairs or to get hitched, life on the park is never dull.

In this second episode after many months of restrictions, the team are excited to be bring back live entertainment for the residents and renters of the park’s 600 caravans.

Bar and restaurant manager Blythe has great news for one caravan park veteran, who’s raring to go to get his quiz night up and running. Children and their parents are treated to a magic show and maintenance team member Mark prepares for his wedding in the park’s hotel, with a live performance from one talented caravan resident.

Narrated by Edith Bowman, Life on the Bay episode two will be shown on Wednesday at 7.30pm. New episodes are first shown on the BBC Scotland channel on Sundays, from 9.30-10pm.