Learn about life at the busiest train station in Scotland

A new TV documentary is to go behind the scenes of Scotland’s busiest train station.

The six-part Inside Central Station will begin Sunday, 3 March, on BBC Scotland.

Viewers will meet the people at the heart of Glasgow’s Central Station, which has been part of the city’s lifeblood for 140 years.

Cameras followed the train drivers, maintenance workers, station staff, transport police and customer service assistants during the heatwave summer of 2018 to look at what makes the station tick, keeping more than 950 trains a day running, carrying more than 32 million passengers a year.

Staff are pushed to the limit with the heat and Storm Hector causing havoc on the tracks and have to work round the clock to deal with disruptions and delays, football fans and big music events.

Inside Central Station is a six-part series made for BBC Scotland by STV Productions.

It will be screen from 9-10pm.