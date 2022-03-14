Learn about Lewis from the comfort of home

Have you every wanted to make a trip to the Isle of Lewis, but never been able to?

Tonight, you can make that journey, from the comfort of home, as BBC ALBA shows Eilean Mo Ghaoil (From Lewis with Love)

The Isle of Lewis is the largest and most northerly island in the Outer Hebrides. Its stunning beaches, rugged coastline and historical sites make it a popular place with summer visitors. For those who live there, it’s a place many are proud to call home.

Filmed over a year, as Covid restrictions permitted, this series follows the stories of islanders who live in the villages dotted along the west coast of Lewis.

In programme two, Iain Angus goes lobster fishing in Great Bernera, the west side football team get back to training after a year of covid restrictions and a hobby leads to a new business for Anne and Coinneach.

From Lewis with Love will be on BBC ALBA from 8.30-9pm.