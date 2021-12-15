Hunt for Scotland’s top pooch is nearly over

The search for Scotland’s Best Dog is almost over.

In the fifth of six episodes in the BBC Scotland series, going for gold this week in the race to become Scotland’s Best Dog are Angus the black Goldendoodle, Bear the Pomeranian and working Cocker Spaniel, Poppy as the dogs compete for the last place in the grand final.

First up is one-year-old Angus, a black Goldendoodle, much loved by his owner Tony from Glasgow. After the loss of his mum last year, Tony found emotional support in Angus whom he considers his surrogate child and admits he’s spoiled rotten.

Angus and Tony love going to the beach together with frisbee throwing proving to be a particular favourite. As well as companionship, Tony credits Angus for helping him finally pass his driving test so they could explore more places together.

Next is Bear the Pomeranian who lives with owner Meagh, her partner Lee and baby Luna in Dumfries and Galloway. Meagh’s childhood dreams of owning a Pomeranian came true two-years-ago when Lee surprised her with puppy Bear. So much more than a family pet, Bear is a brilliant ‘big brother’ to baby Luna and is always around to settle her if she gets upset.

The final cuddly contestant this week is Poppy, a working Cocker Spaniel from Aberdeen. Poppy made quite a splash on her owner, Olympic Swimmer Hannah Miley, who spent lockdown training her pup to do perfect tricks. Whilst recovering from a shoulder injury, Hannah focused her attentions on finding creative ways to train Poppy – even learning to pack a swim bag for her when the pools reopened.

Like her owner, Poppy loves water whether it’s swimming, jumping or paddle-boarding in it.

As the quest to find the most-cherished canine characters draws to a close, the judges – dog lover Kaye Adams, animal behavourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran and dog trainer Alan Grant – put the pups through their paces.

Scotland’s Best Dog is narrated by Allan Stewart and will be shown on Thursday, December 16, on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.