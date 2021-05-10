Head to head in a friendly battle of repurposing

We all love a bargain, revamping ourselves and our homes, and being able to do our bit for the environment at the same time.

Alannah and Jamie are Style Fixers who love finding fashion gems in second-hand stores. They live for repurposing and upcycling, turning the drab and dated into fabulous and on fleek.

By day best friends Jamie and Alannah are make-up artists. By night they source and make costumes for drag shows where Jamie is the star act. Fresh looks are key on and off stage.

Now Jamie and Alannah are each taking on someone looking for some style inspiration. With a budget of £30 to spend in second-hand stores, and some simple upcycling, they will prove that you don’t need to flash the cash to look ‘bangin’.

In their pop-up studio, they will transform people’s style, giving them confidence they never knew they had. When the makeovers are complete, their clients decide who’s done the best job, and these fiercely competitive best friends know there can only be one winner.

Produced by Mighty Productions Scotland, Style Fixers’ first episode will debut on BBC Scotland with all six episodes of the series then being made available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Style Fixers will be shown on Monday 10 May on BBC Scotland from 11-11.30pm.