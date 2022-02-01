Have your say on TV about the political scene in Scotland

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night TV programme is returning to our TV screens.

Scotland’s topical discussion programme is back from February 16 and looking for people to join the socially distanced studio audience.

They will be visiting towns and cities across the country and are looking for audiences to join them on the following evenings:

Wednesday, February 16, Stirling; Wednesday, February 23, Edinburgh; Wednesday, March 2, Glasgow; Wednesday March 9, Dundee.

To apply, visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Audience’, then select a location near you. Filling out the online application only takes two minutes.

Host Stephen Jardine said: ‘Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland that gives you the opportunity to put your questions to some of the country’s key decision-makers and public figures.

‘Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Are you retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?

‘It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.’

Previous episodes of Debate Night are available to watch via BBC iPlayer.