Follow in the footsteps of Bonnie Prince Charlie

Our armchair tour of the nation’s lochs continues on Monday night.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs reaches its third episode on Monday, September 16, as host Paul Murton follows in the footsteps of Bonnie Prince Charlie exploring the lesser-known lochs along the west coast of Scotland.

Landing at Glenuig, he makes his way inland to Loch Moidart and MacDonald country, walking the old coffin road, which was used for centuries by funeral parties, taking their dead to a sacred isle.

On the track Paul meets a trials bike enthusiast and learns the secrets of a ‘dabbing coat’ before landing of the Green Isle where he rings a 1100 year-old bell for the dead.

Taking a boat north, Paul sails up Loch Shiel to Glenfinnan where Bonnie Prince Charlie officially began his rising to reclaim the throne for the Stuart Dynasty.

From a forgotten monument that commemorates this event, Paul heads back to the coast and Loch Ailort, where he learns how to knife fight before taking a trip across the loch to a deserted community on the roadless Ardnish peninsula.

The episode will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 7.30pm.