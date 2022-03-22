Film festival brings showbiz to St Andrews

Later this week, Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews will see filmmakers from around the world join together in the iconic town to share their work in the cherished community space of the Byre Theatre.

Kicking off the inaugural Sands in style on Friday 25 March, Joe Russo, director of Avengers Endgame and Netflix’s upcoming the Gray Man will join festival director Ania Trzebiatowska and the Byre Theatre’s Jan McTaggart for the festival’s opening night to celebrate this hugely exciting moment for not only St Andrews, but the Scottish film community.

Over one weekend, 25-27 March 2022, Sands will present a specially curated programme featuring some of the buzziest films from the international film festival circuit, including Nana Mensah’s Tribeca award-winning hit, Queen of Glory as well as Jono McLeod’s My Old School, starring national treasure Alan Cumming.

Audiences can also look forward to a host of exciting events including industry workshops with film festival directors from across the country, an in-conversation session with Joe Russo and a special Mystery screening where audiences can take a chance and maybe just catch a sneak peek of a hit film long before mainstream audiences.

Tickets are available to book now at https://sands-iff.com/

Sands has considerable industry backing in the form of generous support from Joe Russo as well as his independent film and television studio AGBO; Ed, Virginia and Declan Murphy; and other generous donors.

Closer to home, Sands is supported by Screen Scotland and benefits from an association with Rusacks St Andrews.

AGBO is an independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, audio, and interactive experiences.