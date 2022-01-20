Exploring the Southern Upland Way from home

A Scots actor continues on his trip along the Southern Upland Way in tonight’s episode Iain Robertson Rambles.

With 71 miles left to tackle on the Southern Upland Way, River City and former Rab C Nesbitt star Iain is joined by photographer Elaine Livingston on the walk across to Traquair.

At Traquair House the duo enjoy a tour of the micro-brewery. Iain continues to ramble across the country by himself, enjoying hidden gems along the way such as Cheese Well and the Three Brethren.

He is also joined by his River City co-star Grant Stott. The pair enjoy a laugh as they head towards Lauder, with Grant sharing anecdotes about his time as a police officer in the borders as a youth.

As Iain heads down to the coast he stops by Cove Harbour, “the spiritual end” of the Southern Upland Way, before finally reaching the end in Cockburnspath having taken just shy of half a million steps.

Episode three of Iain Robertson Rambles will be shown today, Thursday, on BBC Scotland from 8.30-9pm.

You can hear Iain talking about the series in this week’s Scottish Field podcast HERE.