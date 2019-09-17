Discovering more of Scotland’s beautiful lochs

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs continue on Monday, September 23, as host Paul Murton heads up the west coast of Scotland.

Paul sails along a much-loved route through the Kyles of Bute to Dunoon, discovering a secret history of World War 2 bouncing bombs along the way.

From Dunoon and its connections with international singing star Harry Lauder, Paul gets nostalgic about Nuclear submarines in the Holy Loch. Here he meets a man with an impressive water-powered organ.

Crossing the loch, Paul beats hot steel with a blacksmith whose ancestors have been working Vulcan’s forge for six generations. Their work includes the Golden Gates at Ben More gardens, where Paul learns about a sugar daddy who collected art on a scale to rival the Tate collection.

On the shores of Loch Long, Paul discovers a Viking connection in the shape of a vintage sailing boat which takes him to scale the heights of the people’s mountain – The Cobbler.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 7.30pm.