David Hayman highlights Scotland’s natural beauty

A new TV series will highlight rural Scotland’s most beautiful, fascinating and surprising places.

STV will air Hayman’s Way, a new series in which Scots actor and director David Hayman makes a journey across the country. From secret refugees in the Cairngorms to cliff top castles in East Lothian, David explores the history, people and landscapes to be found in the nation’s most stunning countryside.

The series will air today (Monday 23 September) on STV, with six episodes each featuring a different part of Scotland. Following the transmission of the first episode on STV, the full series will be made available on the STV Player.

During the series, David visits the following locations:

Episode one – Glencoe

In the first episode of the series, David travels through Glencoe, uncovers the history of the Blackwater Dam and tries ice climbing.

Episode two – Cairngorms

David Hayman continues his travels across Scotland and heads to the Cairngorms. There he canoes down the river Spey, seeks out the oldest living thing in the British Isles and meets mountaineer and writer Cameron McInesh.

Episode three – Speyside

In the third episode of Hayman’s Way, David travels from Aviemore to Elgin. On route he rides aboard a lovingly preserved steam engine, learns of a secret religious school once tucked away in Glenlivet and meets one Polish family who now call Scotland their home.

Episode four – Kilmartin

David visits the beautiful islands of Seil and Easdale, uncovers Scotland’s rich prehistoric past in Kilmartin and visits the heart of the Gaelic Kingdom.

Episode five – Lewis and Harris

David Hayman journeys to the isles of Lewis and Harris to visit the ancient Callanish standing stones, walk the shores of beautiful Luskentyre beach and he also learns how two very different local artists get inspiration from the landscape around them.

Episode six – East Lothian

In East Lothian David calls on the ghost busters of Tantallon Castle, visits the birth place of John Muir and takes a trip to Bass Rock, home to a colony of gannets.

The series will round off with a compilation programme.