Changing their lives – from Syria to the Isle of Bute

The real life stories of people who escaped from war-torn Syria to settle in Scotland are to be told on television.

From Syria to Scotland is an Our Lives documentary which tells the story of the Syrian refugee families who, since December 2015, have made the small island of Bute their home.

Bute’s newest residents have found sanctuary on this peaceful isle – a place of safety after the horrors of the Syrian war they have escaped.

The documentary features Mounzer who runs the Orient Salon, so-named after the busy barber shop he ran in his native Damascus.

Next door to the salon is the restaurant and takeaway bringing a taste of Syria to Bute. It’s run by Rahaf, a former teacher, and her husband Fadel, a former engineer.

With the need to get many of their ingredients from Glasgow, a 90 minute journey away, Rahaf is eager to pass her driving test and become the first Syrian woman on the island to do so.

Fourteen-year-old rapper Ali’s family was among the first group to arrive on the island. Despite losing his father in the conflict, he is optimistic about his future and has ambitions to become an aerospace engineer.

Mohamad and his wife and three children are the most recent Syrian family to arrive on the island.

This film, which is produced by Caledonia TV, sees former tourism executive Mohamad as he begins work at the local blacksmiths.

From Syria to Scotland will be shown on Monday 19 August on BBC One, from 7.30-8.00pm.