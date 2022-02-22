Celebrating the Scottish Winter Olympic gold – from 2002

With the 2022 Winter Olympics having just finished in China, BBC Scotland is celebrating a previous curling success.

With Team GB having won gold in the women’s curling, and taken silver in the men’s, The Last Stone is an absorbing documentary which tells the story of one of the most memorable victories in the history of the games.

Before skip Rhona Martin and her teammates took to the ice at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, curling was a quirky minority sport to the vast majority of Scots and virtually unknown to the rest of the UK.

By the time Martin prepared to play her last stone, six million British television viewers sat glued to their screens past midnight. Rhona and her teammates give the inside track on a thrilling journey, reflecting on how they overcame a series of setbacks before the big moment arrived.

The Last Stone, which is currently available on iPlayer, is a Tern TV production for BBC Scotland, and will be shown tonight, Tuesday, 22 February on BBC Scotland, from 10–11pm.