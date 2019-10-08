Celebrating culture and embracing heritage

A new documentary is to be shown today, celebrating Scotland’s diversity.

Film-maker Stewart Kyasimire made this heart-felt documentary for his eight-year-old daughter Yasmin as a way of helping her embrace her heritage, celebrate her culture and understand what it means to be Black And Scottish.

His interviews with three generations of black Scots cover all walks of life from acting to academia – TV presenter Jean Johansson, Perth comedian Bruce Fummey, Vlogger Stephanie Gyasi and Sir Geoff Palmer OBE, Scotland’s first black professor, all step forward to tell their stories.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, star of Netflix hit show Sex Education, also gives his take on what it was like to grow up in Edinburgh and Fife after coming to Scotland to escape genocide in his native Rwanda.

He said: ‘I’m a Rwandan Scotsman. I’ve always been a bit scared to say I’m Scottish, almost as if people wouldn’t accept it. But nobody’s got the right to tell you what you are –you are who you are.’

Kyasimire’s interviewees talk about accents and afros and everything in between, discussing difficulties they’ve faced trying to feel accepted in their homeland as well as the times they’ve faced blatant racism.

Film-maker Kyasimire says: ‘Hopefully their advice can inspire Yasmin to be proud as she grows up black and Scottish.’

Black & Scottish will be shown on Tuesday 8 October on BBC Scotland from 10.30-11.00pm.