Behind the scenes with Christmas at Glasgow Central

Christmas at one of Scotland’s busiest train stations is coming to our TV screens.

This festive edition of the popular BBC Scotland series was filmed over the course of three weeks in the lead-up to Christmas and captures the fun and frenzy on the platforms.

With seasonal celebrations looming at Glasgow’s Central Station, the concourse is packed with shoppers, workers, carol singers, charity collectors and party revellers.

That means it’s one of the busiest times of year for the staff who work there as they deal with increased passenger traffic and potential winter weather disruptions.

There will be some familiar faces among the rail workers, maintenance team and other station staff from the popular first series, and some new faces too.

The station itself looks amazing – with a massive Christmas tree in the middle of the concourse – but staff also take a great deal of pride in their own lower-key decorations whether that’s some tinsel in the ticket office or a snazzy Christmas jumper to cheer passengers going through the turnstiles.

Christmases past at the Glasgow station also come under the spotlight as the programme takes a look back at Central’s place in history over the festive seasons that have gone by.

Inside Central Station at Christmas will be shown on Sunday 22 December, on BBC Scotland from 8–9pm.