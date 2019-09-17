Behind the scenes on a trio of Scots newspapers

A look into three Scottish newspapers is coming to our screens this week.

In The Papers, this new two-part series sees cameras go behind the scenes in the shared newsroom of three Scottish newspapers, one of which is the world’s longest surviving English-language daily title.

As journalists face the threat of fresh cuts and redundancies, the editors fight for their newspaper’s survival in a content-hungry world.

The Papers follows the staff of The Herald, The National and Evening Times over the course of several months as they battle to cover one of the biggest political stories of a generation – Brexit – while juggling the demands of keeping up with a rolling news agenda in print and online.

Like newspapers the world over, the three titles face an uphill struggle to stay relevant as readers turn their back on traditional news platforms to consume content via a digital device.

The first episode, Off Stone (newspaper jargon for the point in the production process at which an edition is ready to go to print), sees the Brexit story reach fever pitch while The Herald and National titles are launching new Sunday versions.

Key meetings are held about further budget cuts as journalists and photographers, already stretched to the limit, continue the business of gathering in and presenting the news.

As assistant editor, Andy Clark says: ‘Things don’t stop. You just find a way to do more.’

The Papers will be shown on Wednesday 18 September, on BBC One Scotland, from 9-10pm.