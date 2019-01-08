A Golden Globes win for Dumfries and Galloway

Hollywood star Glenn Close has been named Best Actress at this year’s Golden Globes for her role in a film that celebrates the beauty of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Wife, also starring former Bond villain Jonathan Pryce, tells the story of a woman questioning her life choices as she falls into the shadow of her Nobel Prize winning husband.

Glenn fought off tough competition at this year’s Golden Globes, beating Lady Gaga for A Star is Born, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer and Rosamund Pike for A Private War.

Filming for The Wife took place around Arbigland Estate near Dumfries to mimic the coastline of the east coast of America.

Glenn and her supporting actors and actresses stayed at Cavens House near Kirkbean during their time filming on the Solway Coast.

Owner and chef at Cavens House, Angus Fordyce said: ‘Huge congratulations to Glenn Close for receiving this incredible award, she is a worthy winner for her performance in The Wife.

‘We loved having her to say at Cavens, she was very kind and down-to-earth and really enjoyed her stay with us. We are very proud to see the true beauty of Dumfries and Galloway portrayed so perfectly in the film and look forward to seeing how the film does during the rest of award season.’

Co-producer of The Wife, Mark Cooper, had some very kind words to share about Dumfries and Galloway.

He said: ‘Even though I was born and bred in Aberdeen, I had never visited Dumfries before. It is so beautiful. We found a house to be used as the main character’s Connecticut coastal home. I have to say that it was one of the most beautiful homes I have ever visited, and I was so envious.

‘It sat directly above the sea and beach looking south west over a stunning bay. The farm land and countryside around Dumfries is rugged but the local architecture is so picturesque. I will definitely take my family back there for a holiday and can certainly recommend Dumfries and Galloway as a fine filming location.’

Paula Ward, Regional Partnerships Director at VisitScotland, said: ‘With its sweeping landscapes, rugged coastline and rich history and heritage, it’s no wonder that Dumfries & Galloway has proven to have such a world-wide appeal for filmmakers.

‘Dumfries & Galloway has proved a popular location for filming in recent years and for the region to feature in a Golden Globe-winning film offers a fantastic opportunity to inspire film fans to see the on-screen locations for themselves, as well as inspire film crews to return to the area for future projects.’

Based in an 18th century Georgian house just 12 miles from Dumfries, guests can enjoy the Cavens House experience for themselves by booking online.