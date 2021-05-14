Festival filming begins in the Fair City of Perth

Filming for one of Scotland’s leading independent arts festivals, Perth Festival of the Arts, began this week from the magnificent setting of Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

Like many spring festivals, Perth has worked creatively to bring artists and audiences together ‘online’ and is ready to showcase the city’s cultural venues to audiences around the world through ten arts-packed days of concerts broadcast from 20-29 May.

Enjoying their first performance in Scotland’s Fair City was award-winning vocal ensemble, The Gesualdo Six. The recording session with conductor Owain Park, his team, and production company Stagecast launched the Festival’s busy recording schedule, which will see 14 concerts filmed around the city over the coming month.

From the historic museum setting, The Gesualdo Six recorded a programme of a cappella works from Renaissance Italy, including works by Monteverdi, Gesualdo and Palestrina.

The bespoke concert explores how the madrigal came to be a powerful and popular form for communicating ardent emotions and will broadcast on Tuesday 25 May 7.30pm.

From there, the Festival team headed over to The Byre at Inchyra – a beautifully restored rustic barn in Perthshire – for a one-off Festival recording curated by award-winning Perthshire musicians, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton (Radio 2 Folk Awards – Best Duo 2017).

Capturing the live set for broadcast on Sunday 23 May and Monday 24 May, the duo performed music from their highly acclaimed Symbiosis album series as well as premiering special collaborations with other Scottish musicians Mairi Sutherland, Jim Malcolm and Mhairi Mackinnon.

This unique presentation of music both old and new brought together their band for the first time in over a year; consisting of some of Scotland’s top folk musicians, Jenn Butterworth on guitar and vocals, Paul Jennings on drums and percussion and James Lindsay on bass.

Ali Hutton said: ‘It was brilliant to play with our own band as well as so many guest musicians from Perthsire. We loved every minute of it and hope to be back playing live soon.’

Ross Ainslie commented: ‘The folk community have for over a year for the most part been unable play together, collaborate and create something new in a live setting, so it was great that we got a chance to do this for the online edition of the Perth Festival.’

The full festival programme, which ranges from classical, jazz, indie and folk music to drama, literature and visual arts can be viewed online at www.perthfestival.co.uk. Tickets including festival passes are now on sale.