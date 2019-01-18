Fascinating facts you may not know about Scotland

We answer some commonly asked questions about Scotland and all things Scottish.

Q Are rowan trees sacred?

A The rowan has a reputation in Scottish folklore as being a protection against witchcraft and enchantment. Rowan trees were planted at the front doors and gates of homes to ward off evil, and can still be found outside some of the country’s oldest houses. No one is sure where the idea originated, although rowan trees feature in both Celtic and Norse mythology.

Q How many whisky distilleries are there in Scotland?

A According to the Scotch Whisky Association, in 2016, there were 115 distilleries licensed to produce Scotland’s national drink. Each distillery has its own process, creating its own unique flavour. There are 1.26bn bottles of whisky shipped internationally each year, contributing an estimated £5bn to the UK economy.

Q Is Hadrian’s Wall the only Roman wall?

A No: the Romans built a second wall across the Central Belt called the Antonine Wall. Built in 142AD, it runs 37 miles between the Rivers Clyde and Forth, marking the advance of the Romans north of the existing Hadrian’s Wall. It comprised a bank of turf almost 3m high.

Q What is Scotland’s national anthem?

A There is no official national anthem of Scotland. However, Flower of Scotland, written by Roy Williamson of the folk group The Corries, is frequently sung at major sporting events and other special occasions. Whilst written fairly recently, in 1965, the song refers to Robert the Bruce’s victory over King Edward II of England’s army at Bannockburn in 1314.

Q What does cranachan consist of?

A This delicious traditional dessert is the perfect ending to a Burns Night supper, consisting of whipped cream or crowdie (for authenticity), runny honey and toasted oatmeal, which has been soaked overnight in a little whisky – to make it a true Scots recipe. Fold in a handful of fresh, crushed raspberries at the last minute and serve with a glass of whisky.

Q What is Scotland’s most grisly story?

A Alexander ‘Sawney’ Bean is arguably Scotland’s most gruesome legend. In the 16th century, Bean is said to have travelled to the west coast to rob, murder and eat

hapless travellers. The story has it that his 46-strong incestuous family killed and ate over 1,000 people until a manhunt led by the king captured his cannibal brood. They were all executed in Edinburgh.

Q What is Scotland’s national sport?

A Golf. While there is debate over whether the sport was invented in Scotland, the world’s oldest golf course sits on the east coast at Musselburgh, and Scotland is widely regarded as the ‘spiritual’ home of golf.

Q What is the shortest scheduled flight in the world?

A The Loganair flight from Westray to Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands is the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world. The total distance is 1.7 miles, round the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport. Although the flight is scheduled for two minutes, actual flight time is closer to one minute, with the record currently sitting at 53 seconds.