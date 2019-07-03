Fans asked to submit favourite piping memories

Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival are asking fans from across the globe to submit their fondest piping memories, giving them the chance to become part of the festival’s history.

As part of its ‘Sounds of a Lifetime’ campaign, organisers have decided to print the names and stories of those whose lives have been moved by the pipes on this year’s event merchandise. Fans’ submissions will be incorporated into the design of the Piping Live! 2019 festival T-shirt which will be available to purchase both online and at the festival.

Entrants will also have the chance to win tickets to see some of the festival’s headline shows, including Dougie MacLean, Tryst Daimh and Lunasa.

Piping fans can submit their stories by email to pipinglivememories@gmail.com or by contacting Piping Live! on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The closing date for entries is 17 July. There will also be a Piping Memories Book available to be signed at the reception of the National Piping Centre, McPhater Street, Glasgow.

Now in its 16th year, Piping Live! is the biggest festival of its kind, attracting over 40,000 music fans from around the globe to watch more than 5,000 pipers perform at 150 events across the city.

This year’s programme features performances by some of the best international acts from countries including Scotland, New Zealand, Malaysia and Canada, and will also see the return of Masters Solo, International Quartet and Pipe Idol competitions.

Piping Live! will be returning to the Dear Green Place from 10-18 August 2019. For more information, visit their website.